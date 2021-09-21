Britney Spears makes triumphant return to Instagram, but some fans think someone else is running the account

After suddenly going dark on Instagram last week, Britney Spears made her triumphant return to the social media service on Monday.

The “Toxic” singer admitted that she found it hard to “stay away” from the app, but revealed that she temporarily deactivated her Instagram in order to enjoy a small getaway with Sam Asghari, her soon-to-be husband.

Spears, 39, also let it slip that she’s still having a tough time wrapping her mind around the fact that she’s engaged.

“Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s*** … FIANCÉ,” she captioned the post. “I still can’t believe it !!!!”

The Grammy winner continued, “I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already.”

Despite her celebratory return, some fans aren’t exactly buying the story and believe that someone else reactivated the account. Fans have begun pointing out that the photos and videos that have been uploaded since Monday don’t show Britney wearing her sparkler, nor the dark cherry-red highlights she had in her hair during last week’s engagement reveal.

In a later video update, Spears explained in the caption that the “red dye came out in the shower and it looked like a crime scene.”

The admission only fueled fans’ concerns that Britney may no longer in control of her Instagram, with some hairstylists offering their expertise with red hair dye.

“Uh red hair dye doesn’t rinse out in a few days… cosmetologist/barber here,” one user remarked, while others shared similar insights.

Neither Britney nor Asghari have addressed the speculation.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.