Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Netflix teases new Britney doc, ‘Britney vs Spears’

There’s another Britney Spears documentary in the works.

On Tuesday, Netflix teased Britney vs Spears ahead of a promised full trailer premiere on Wednesday.

The 18-second clip begins with text that reads, “The following audio is a voicemail from Britney Spears to a lawyer on January 21st, 2009 at 12:29 a.m.”

We then hear Britney’s voice saying, “Hi, my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship.”

The Netflix doc comes after Hulu/FX’s documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears reignited the #FreeBritney movement back in February.

