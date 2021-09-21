(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Lovelene C. Boyd 90, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Rhonda Brumfield, 53, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Sovah Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Roger Carter 65, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

William Robert “Bobby” Greer, 73, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Zane Horton, 80, of Bassett passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Brenda Keffer, 65, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Sovah, Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lawrence Edward Largin, 79, of Bassett, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

Elizabeth Inez Millner, 73, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

Ruby Ann Adkins Tosh, 81, of Providence, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.