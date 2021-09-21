Potential domestic results in lockdown of Henry County elementary school

On September 21, 2021, at approximately 12:38 pm the staff at Campbell Court Elementary School received a call from the spouse of an employee. The school staff was concerned about the call they received. As a safety precaution, students and teachers acted according to their safety plan and enacted a lockdown. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and school officials worked together to ensure students and staff were safe.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Brock Addison Stanley, 34 of 89 Meadowgreen Dr., Bassett, VA had called into the school. Stanley was charged with three counts of violation of a protective order (misdemeanor). Stanley is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

