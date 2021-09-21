Rockingham police appeal to public in missing person case

Angela Whalen Hudson / RCSO

20 years after she left her Ruffin home and never returned, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking closure for the family of Angela Whalen Hudson.

Hudson was last seen at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2001, at her home on the 9700 block of NC-700 in Ruffin.

She told her family she needed to go somewhere, but never came back. Her car and her purse were left behind at her home.

Better known as “Angie,” Hudson was 33-years-old when she disappeared.

Today, she would be 53. Hudson was described as a 5’7″ white woman weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a red scorpion tattoo on her back, a Chinese dragon on her upper right shoulder, and Egyptian hieroglyphics on her right ankle.