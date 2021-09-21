Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Flash flood watch beginning at 2 p.m. today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

A flash flood watch is in effect for Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties in our region beginning at 2 p.m. this afternoon through Wednesday morning. Periods of heavy rain will be possible today and tonight as deep tropical moisture passes across the Blue Ridge. Where rain bands develop repeatedly across the same locations, or where high rainfall rates occur, small creeks and streams may quickly flood out of their banks and across roadways and inundate low lying areas. A strong cold front will pass across the central Appalachians on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Strong thunderstorms developing ahead of the cold front have the potential of producing locally heavy
rainfall and damaging winds.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
