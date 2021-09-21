“Something wicked this way comes”: See Denzel Washington in stark teaser for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

A24 Films

Academy Award-winning Fargo co-writer-director Joel Coen has raised the curtain on his upcoming take on Shakespeare‘s The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Featuring multiple Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, Coen’s wife and frequent collaborator, the teaser is brief, but creepy and stark. Shot in black and white, it shows Washington as the title character and McDormand as his Machiavellian wife, who eyes Scotland’s throne for her husband.

The teaser features no dialog from the acclaimed actors, only The Witch’s haunting line, “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”

The project is a return to The Bard for Denzel, who has performed Shakespeare both on stage and on the big screen, the latter in Kenneth Branagh‘s 1993 adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing.

Also starring Brendon Gleeson and The Queen’s Gambit co-star Moses Ingram, The Tragedy of Macbeth — Coen’s first movie without his filmmaking partner and brother, Joel — hits theaters December 25, and Apple TV+ on January 14.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.