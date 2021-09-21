Bulldogs, Cougars win, Warriors fall to Franklin County

Franklin County beat Magna Vista (2-2) on Friday 48-19, Martinsville (2-1) beat Dan River 31-28, Patrick County (1-2) over Chatham 34-28, and the William Byrd at Bassett (2-1) game was postponed.

This Friday in high school football Magna Vista is at Tunstall, Halifax County comes to Martinsville and G.W. Danville is at Patrick County.

Virginia Tech (2-1) fell to West Virginia on Saturday 27-21 and UNC (2-1) outlasted UVA (2-1) 59-39. UVA hosts Wake Forest next on Friday night. Virginia Tech hosts Richmond on Saturday at 12 p.m and UNC plays Georgia Tech that night at 7:30 p.m.

The Marlins beat the Rockies 8-7 last night. The Nats are 61-89 on the season, 18 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 3 out of their last 10 games. There are 12 games left in the season. The Nats play the Marlins again tonight.