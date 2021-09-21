Tobias Menzies dedicated his Emmy win for ‘The Crown’ to the late Michael K. Williams

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO — Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Tobias Menzies couldn’t accept his Emmy for his work in The Crown on Sunday night, but he just gave his “acceptance speech” via social media — and dedicated his win to actor Michael K. Williams, who died on September 6.

A “very humbled” Menzies congratulated his “brilliant fellow nominees,” adding, “[I] want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Williams, 54, was also nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category, for his work on HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

The actor, who had been open with his struggles with addiction in the past, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment earlier this month. ABC affiliate WABC-TV in New York reported that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees. But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP🙏 — Tobias Menzies (@TobiasMenzies) September 20, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.