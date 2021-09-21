Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentTobias Menzies dedicated his Emmy win for 'The Crown' to the late...
NewsEntertainment

Tobias Menzies dedicated his Emmy win for ‘The Crown’ to the late Michael K. Williams

By staff
0
11
Eli Joshua Ade/HBO — Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Tobias Menzies couldn’t accept his Emmy for his work in The Crown on Sunday night, but he just gave his “acceptance speech” via social media — and dedicated his win to actor Michael K. Williams, who died on September 6. 

A “very humbled” Menzies congratulated his “brilliant fellow nominees,” adding, “[I] want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Williams, 54, was also nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category, for his work on HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

The actor, who had been open with his struggles with addiction in the past, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment earlier this month. ABC affiliate WABC-TV in New York reported that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article20-year-old gas station cashier in Germany fatally shot by anti-masker: Police
Next articleOakland Police Department investigating 100th homicide of 2021
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE