Chelsea Handler has a new boyfriend

Chelsea Handler is “in love” and she wants everyone to know.

“Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love,” the 46-year-old comedian captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, adding “And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is.”

“There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff,” the post concluded.

So who’s the lucky guy? Chelsea didn’t say, but a source tells the New York Post that it’s fellow comedian Jo Koy.

Koy, 50, is featured in several of Handler’s Instagram Stories, razzing her about her appearance.

“@jokoy this is my life now. Being called out all day long,” Handler captioned the series of videos.

