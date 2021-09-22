Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Hollywood celebs urge world leaders to end COVID-19 pandemic

By staff
Stock/peterschreiber.media

Seventy Hollywood celebrities, including Anne HathawayCiara and Debbie Allen, have signed an open letter to world leaders, urging them to help stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Other signatories include Jordana BrewsterConnie BrittonYvette Nicole BrownPeter DinklageAnnie LennoxJoel McHaleIdina MenzelDebra MessingAlyssa MilanoTamera Mowry-HousleyEdward James Olmos and Michelle Williams.

The letter, published by model Iman‘s global nonprofit CARE on Tuesday, calls on global leaders “to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer.”

“To get this done,” suggests the letter, “the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education and frontline health care workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms.  Millions of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don’t have the support they need to get vaccines to vulnerable people.”

“We can save millions of lives — and trillions in further economic damage — by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe,” the letter concludes.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

staff
