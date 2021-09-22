“No one is safe. Not one of you.”: Johnny Depp decries ‘cancel culture’

ABC/Randy Holmes

After the one-time box office champ claimed he was being boycotted by Hollywood following his messy legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is speaking out again.

At a press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where he was given the lifetime achievement honor known as the Donostia Award, Depp was asked about ‘cancel culture.’

“Do I feel safe myself? Yeah, I do,” Deadline quoted the Pirates of the Caribbean series star saying. “Because it’s important when you’re faced with something as mind-bogglingly bewildering, that sort of things hits you from many angles.”

The actor said the cancel culture situation is, “[s]o far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe, as long as someone is willing to say one sentence.”

Depp added all it takes is a single allegation against a person to ruin their lives, according to Deadline.

“It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to,” Depp expressed. “This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”

“But if you are armed with the truth, that’s all you need. It doesn’t matter if a judgement per se has taken some artistic license,” Depp said, seeming to nod at his loss in court of a libel case about spousal abuse allegations made against him by The Sun.

Depp told the assembled press, “When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in — stand up, don’t sit down. ‘Cause they need you.”

