Obituaries

Lovelene C. Boyd 90, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Rhonda Brumfield, 53, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Sovah Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Gary Sanford Burnette, 74, of Critz, Va. died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Stella Christian Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Stella Christian Church. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Burnette family.

Roger Carter 65, of Bassett passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Danny C. Coleman, 53, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6 until 9 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cline Family Cemetery on Muddy Fork Road. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Coleman family.

Joann Turner Fields, 75, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William Robert “Bobby” Greer, 73, of Bassett passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Shon Larae Horton, 35, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. Service will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Horton family.

Brenda Keffer, 65, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Sovah, Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lawrence Edward Largin, 79, of Bassett, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

Elizabeth Inez Millner, 73, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

James Monroe Patterson, 78, of Cascade, died on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A public viewing will be held from 1 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Danville Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.

Christine Wimbish Pratt, 87, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. All services will be held privately by the family. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Pratt family.

Ruby Ann Adkins Tosh, 81, of Providence, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.