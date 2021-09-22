Police investigating stabbing in the city

Martinsville, VA – On September 21, 2021 at approximately 3:52 pm, officers from the Martinsville Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Chatham Heights Road in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they located two victims with life-threatening stab wounds. The preliminary investigation has determined that the stabbing did not occur at this location. The police department is still trying to determine the actual location where the offense occurred.

The police department is receiving very little cooperation from the victims involved in this case. Investigators are continuing to investigate and if you have any information about this incident, please contact Lt. Hines at 276-403-5328 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and you could receive an award up to $2,500.00.