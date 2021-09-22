Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsLocalPolice investigating stabbing in the city
NewsLocal

Police investigating stabbing in the city

By staff
0
26
Police investigating stabbing in the city

Martinsville, VA – On September 21, 2021 at approximately 3:52 pm, officers from the Martinsville Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Chatham Heights Road in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they located two victims with life-threatening stab wounds. The preliminary investigation has determined that the stabbing did not occur at this location. The police department is still trying to determine the actual location where the offense occurred.

The police department is receiving very little cooperation from the victims involved in this case. Investigators are continuing to investigate and if you have any information about this incident, please contact Lt. Hines at 276-403-5328 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and you could receive an award up to $2,500.00.

Previous articleGabrielle Union calls out Hollywood’s pay disparity among actors of color
Next articleBrian Laundrie search presses on as death of Gabby Petito ruled homicide: Live updates
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE