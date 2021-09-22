Danville records two new covid-related deaths in region

Worldwide there have been 229.6 million cases diagnosed, up half a million from yesterday, resulting in 4.7 million deaths. In the U.S. that number is 42 million with 678,522 deaths, up 2,254 since yesterday. In Virginia there have been 843,212 cases resulting in 12,409 deaths, an increase of 45 since yesterday. .

In the past 24 hours there have been 2 new deaths in the region due to covid, both in Danville.

Rockingham County leads the number of deaths with 192 followed by Danville with 166, then Henry County with 136, Pittsylvania County 99, Franklin County 90, Martinsville 85, and Patrick County 49.

Pittsylvania County has had 35 new cases in the past 24 hours, 34 in Danville, 31 in Henry County, 28 in Franklin, 10 in Martinsville, and 7 in Patrick County.

Rockingham County leads the region in number of cases with 10,657, followed by Pittsylvania County with 7,170, then Henry County with 5,752, Danville 5,700, Franklin County 5,320, Martinsville 1,878, and Patrick County 1,813.

The region has seen an increase of 76 cases and 2 new deaths since yesterday and has had 25,420 cases and 817 deaths. That means from Patrick to Pittsylvania and Franklin to Rockingham counties, 1 in 13 people have contracted COVID-19 and the virus has proved fatal for 1 in 31 of those cases.

In the state, 59% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 48%, Danville 43%. Franklin County 42%, Henry and Pittsylvania counties 41%, and Patrick County 35%.

*Population of region (from Patrick to Pittsylvania and Franklin to Rockingham counties.): 329,633