Flash flood watch remain until 8 a.m. Thursday

National Weather Service

Discussion:

A flash flood watch set to expire at 2 p.m. this afternoon has been extended until Thursday morning at 8 a.m. The National Weather Service reports this morning that deep tropical moisture continues to move across the central Appalachians today, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. Likewise, a front will enter the region later today from the west, serving as a second producer for rainfall into the night. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills where the terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. Areas that have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to flooding, including parts of the southern Blue Ridge, New River Valley, and Roanoke Valley. Areas included in the flood watch are Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties. Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over their banks and flow across roads and into low-lying areas. Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible. The NWS says the rain will end tonight as drier and cooler weather comes in with high pressure behind the front for Thursday through the weekend. There is a 90% chance of rain today and tonight and a 20% chance on Thursday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: