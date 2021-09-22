Bulldogs and Cougars play at home this Friday

This Friday in high school football Magna Vista (2-2) is at Tunstall, Halifax County comes to Martinsville (2-1) and G.W. Danville is at Patrick County (1-2).

College football: UVA (2-1) hosts Wake Forest Friday night. Virginia Tech (2-1) hosts Richmond on Saturday at 12 p.m and UNC (2-1) plays Georgia Tech that night at 7:30 p.m.

The Nats beat the Marlins last night 7-1. The Nats are 62-89 on the season, 18 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. There are 11 games left in the season. The Nats play the Marlins again tonight.