Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Bulldogs and Cougars play at home this Friday

By staff
High school football begins this Friday

This Friday in high school football Magna Vista (2-2) is at Tunstall, Halifax County comes to Martinsville (2-1) and G.W. Danville is at Patrick County (1-2). 

College football: UVA (2-1) hosts Wake Forest Friday night. Virginia Tech (2-1) hosts Richmond on Saturday at 12 p.m and UNC (2-1) plays Georgia Tech that night at 7:30 p.m.

The Nats beat the Marlins last night 7-1. The Nats are 62-89 on the season, 18 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. There are 11 games left in the season. The Nats play the Marlins again tonight.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

