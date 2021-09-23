Child struck by truck while exiting school bus

Virginia State Police release at 8:24 p.m.

An 8-year-old Henry County child is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Henry County Thursday afternoon (Sept 23). The boy had just exited a Henry County Public Schools bus when he was struck crossing the road, by a white Toyota pickup truck that immediately fled the scene. The crash occurred in the 8000 block of Route 57 at 3:23 p.m.

Anyone w/information on the vehicle/driver is asked to call VSP at 1-800-542-5959 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. The white Toyota pickup truck will have damage to the passenger side headlight, hood, and bumper.

State Police crash investigators were able to download video from the bus to help identify the Toyota. The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office and VSP Salem Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the crash investigation.

The 8-year-old was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

