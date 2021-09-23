‘Tiger King 2’ and more: Netflix introduces itself as “The Home of True Crime”

Netflix

In a stylish new trailer, Netflix is revealing a series of upcoming documentaries, welcoming viewers to “The Home of True Crime.”

The trailer from the streaming service that launched the Emmy-winning Making a Murderer, and other true crime docs like Cocaine Cowboys, shows glimpses of sure-to-be bingeable titles, including a sequel to that pandemic smash Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Here’s the lineup, and descriptions from Netflix:

Tiger King 2 (debuting this year)

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — (January 2022)

“From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world’s most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother’s safety.”

The Tinder Swindler — (February 2022)

Centering on “a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.”

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — (2022)

“Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.”

Bad Vegan — (2022)

“Celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis becomes the ‘Vegan Fugitive’ when she’s conned out of millions by a man who convinces her that he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal — as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.