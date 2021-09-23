Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsPoliticsUS special envoy to Haiti resigns in protest over deportations
NewsPolitics

US special envoy to Haiti resigns in protest over deportations

By staff
0
16
alexis84/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned in protest over the Biden administration deportations of Haitians from the southern border, calling them “inhumane.”

“Ambassador Daniel Foote, who had been serving as Special Envoy for Haiti since July 22, 2021, submitted his resignation to Secretary Blinken yesterday. We thank Ambassador Foote for his service in this role,” a State Department spokesman told ABC News on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articlePrince Harry, Meghan visit One World Observatory in New York City
Next articleBoppy newborn lounger pillows recalled after eight infant deaths
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE