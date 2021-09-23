“Will they kill me?” See Kristen Stewart as Princess Di in the final trailer for ‘Spencer’

NEON

The final trailer for Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has just dropped, and it’s clear the accolades the actress has already garnered are well deserved.

Spencer takes place in the 1990s over a crucial Christmas holiday during which Diana plotted her divorce from Prince Charlesand a life away from the British royal family. As in the teaser, a choral version of Lou Reed‘s “Perfect Day” haunts the new footage of the young princess crushed between the pressures of her title, her crumbling marriage, the paparazzi, and a holiday weekend with the King and Queen.

“Three days,” she says as she steels herself. “That’s it.”

An aide warns her, “They know everything,” as her royal relatives shoot her icy glares from across a finely appointed dinner table.

“They don’t,” Diana replies.

As the pressure mounts in the trailer, Diana’s young son, Prince William, asks her, “Mummy, what’s happened to make you so sad?”

“You have to be able to do things you hate,” Diana’s advised. “There has to be two of you. There’s the real one, and the they take pictures of.”

She’s told it’s for, “the good of the country.”

“The country?” Diana protests, before slapping a sofa in frustration.

“Fight them,” a friend tells her. “You’re your own weapon.”

Diana asks rhetorically of the royals, “Will they kill me, you think?”

Princess Diana was killed August 31, 1997 in a car crash in Paris that was caused in part by a high-speed pursuit by paparazzi. Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, were also killed. Paul was later found to have been driving drunk. A bodyguard survived the crash.

Spencer debuts November 5 from Pablo Larrain, who previously called the shots on Natalie Portman‘s Oscar-nominated 2016 Jacqueline Kennedy biopic, Jackie.

