A special Bond: Daniel Craig named honorary commander in the Royal Navy

Nicole Dove

Daniel Craig now has something special in common with his onscreen character, James Bond.

The British actor has been appointed as an honorary commander in the U.K.’s Royal Navy, matching his literary and on-screen alter ego, who’s also Royal Naval Reserve commander.

“I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service,” the actor says in a statement, adding that he plans to use the honor as a way to support military families in the U.K.

“Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years — a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself,” said Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord of the UK’s Royal Navy and Naval Service, in a statement.

Craig reprises the role of Bond in the series’ 25th installment, No Time to Die, marking his fifth and final appearance as the famous character. Equipment from the Royal Navy is featured in the film, including the HMS Dragon warship.

No Time to Die will be released in the U.S. on October 8.

