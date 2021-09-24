(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Charles Wesley Bishop, age 83 of Bassett, Va. passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Bassett, 2590 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. Interment will follow in the Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett, Va. is respectfully serving the Bishop Family.

Lovelene C. Boyd, 90, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. The burial will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Coleman family.

Forestine Craighead, 85, of Fieldale, passed away on Wednesday. September 22, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Craighead family.

Joann Turner Fields, 75, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Earlie Hairston, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Leon Harris, 64, of Axton, Va. passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Harris family.

Larry Hodges, 80, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Lee Hopkins 86, of Ridgeway passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Shon Larae Horton, 35, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. Service will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Horton family.

Lawrence Edward Largin, 79, of Bassett, Va. transitioned on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 1531 Jarrett Drive, Bassett, Va. at other times. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

Jimmy Parrish, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Joseph William Plaster, age 84 of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Plaster Family.

Christine Wimbish Pratt, 87, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. All services will be held privately by the family. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Pratt family.