Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentReport: Tom Felton suffers medical emergency during charity golf match
NewsEntertainment

Report: Tom Felton suffers medical emergency during charity golf match

By staff
0
45
ChristopherBernard/iStock

Harry Potter star Tom Felton reportedly suffered a medical emergency while competing in a celebrity golf match on Thursday.

People reports that Felton, 34, participated in this year’s Ryder Cup and collapsed on the 18th hole.  Reports say he was immediately surrounded by personnel who helped him off the green.

Photos of the event show a conscious Felton laying down in the back of a golf cart while being escorted off the course.

Prior to his fall, Felton was competing against hockey legend ﻿Mike Eruzione﻿ and speed skater ﻿Dan Jansen.

The event, which took place at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has not released a statement regarding the incident. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleArrest made in hit-and-run
Next articleJosh Shilling tonight at the Henry County Fair
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE