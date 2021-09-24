Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeDailiesWarriors at Tunstall, Halifax at Martinsville and Danville at Patrick County tonight
DailiesSports

Warriors at Tunstall, Halifax at Martinsville and Danville at Patrick County tonight

By staff
0
4173
High school football begins this Friday

Today in high school football Magna Vista (2-2) is at Tunstall, Halifax County comes to Martinsville (2-1) and G.W. Danville is at Patrick County (1-2). 

College football: UVA (2-1) hosts Wake Forest tonight. Virginia Tech (2-1) hosts Richmond on Saturday at 12 p.m and UNC (2-1) plays Georgia Tech that night at 7:30 p.m.

The Nats beat the Reds 3-2. The Nats are 64-89 on the season, 17 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 5 out of their last 10 games. There are 9 games left in the season. The Nats play the Reds again tonight. 

Previous articleChild struck by truck while exiting school bus
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE