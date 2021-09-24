Friday, September 24, 2021
‘The View’ hosts leave mid-show due to testing positive for COVID-19, miss Vice President Harris interview

The View had a bit of a shakeup on Friday as hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin had to depart the set mid-episode after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Just before they were scheduled to bring out Vice President Kamala Harris as the guest, an off-camera show runner asked that Ana and Sunny step off the set, and advised other co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines not to introduce the VP. 

Moments later, Joy revealed that both Sunny and Ana have tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. 

“No matter how hard we try, these things happen,” Joy shared with the audience. “They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be okay, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo.”

Harris did make a remote appearance on the show from a separate studio at ABC’s New York headquarters.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

