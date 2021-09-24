Willie Garson died from pancreatic cancer, his obituary reveals

iStock/U.Ozel.Images

Sex and the City star Willie Garson died unexpectedly this week at age 57, but a cause of death was not immediately given.

It was confirmed Thursday in his obituary, which was published in ﻿The New York Times﻿, that the actor died at home following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His adopted son, Nathen Garson, first confirmed his father’s passing on Tuesday by sharing a collage of photos and videos of the late actor while writing, “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”

Garson, who was known for playing Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and Mozzie on White Collar, was mourned by his former co-stars, including Kristin Davis, Chris Noth, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Matt Bomer, Chad Lowe and many others.

Sarah Jessica Parker previously said in Noth’s tribute that she isn’t ready to publicly comment on Garson’s passing.

The late actor’s family is requesting fans make a donation to the Alliance for Children’s Rights in Garson’s honor.

