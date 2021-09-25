(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Lovelene C. Boyd, 90, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. The burial will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Coleman family.

Marjorie “Margie” Owen Brown, 95, of Roanoke, died Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born in Oakland, California and moved to Martinsville in the 1940s. She and her husband Clark Brown, retired and moved to Roanoke. Margie and Clark won the Humanitarian award from the Henry County SPCA and The Virginia Parent Teachers Association gave her an honorary life membership. Funeral service will be held at the graveside, 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:30 pm until service time. Due to the pandemic, friends may pay their respects on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Oakey’s East Chapel. Family will not be present at the funeral home.

Forestine Craighead, 85, of Fieldale, passed away on Wednesday. September 22, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Craighead family.

Joann Turner Fields, 75, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Earlie Hairston, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Leon Harris, 64, of Axton, Va. passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Harris family.

Larry Hodges, 80, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Lee Hopkins 86, of Ridgeway passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Shon Larae Horton, 35, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. Service will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Horton family.

Jimmy Parrish, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Joseph William Plaster, age 84 of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Plaster Family.

Christine Wimbish Pratt, 87, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. All services will be held privately by the family. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Pratt family.