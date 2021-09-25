3 news deaths in region due to covid since Wednesday

Worldwide there have been 231.3 million cases diagnosed, up 400,000 from Friday, resulting in 4.7 million deaths. In the U.S. that number is 42.8 million with 687,572 deaths, up 1,200 since Friday. In Virginia there have been 849,865 cases resulting in 12,511 deaths, an increase of 102 since Wednesday.

In the past 72 hours there have been 3 new deaths in the region due to covid, one in Henry County, one in Franklin, and one in Danville.

Rockingham County leads the number of deaths with 192 followed by Danville with 167, then Henry County with 137, Pittsylvania County 98, Franklin County 91, Martinsville 85, and Patrick County 49.

Rockingham County has had 137 new cases in the past 72 hours, 110 in Franklin, 80 in Henry County, 40 in Pittsylvania County, 13 in Patrick County, 11 in Martinsville, and 7 in Danville.

Rockingham County leads the region in number of cases with 10,794, followed by Pittsylvania County with 7,210, then Henry County with 5,832, Danville 5,707, Franklin County 5,430, Martinsville 1,878, and Patrick County 1,826.

The region has seen an increase of 398 cases and 3 new deaths since Wednesday and has had 38,677 cases and 819 deaths. That means from Patrick to Pittsylvania and Franklin to Rockingham counties, 1 in 9 people have contracted COVID-19 and the virus has proved fatal for 1 in 47 of those cases.

In the state, 60% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 49%, Danville 44%. Franklin, Henry and Pittsylvania counties 42%, and Patrick County 35%.