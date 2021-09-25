Saturday, September 25, 2021
Bassett the lone local winner from Friday night football

Halifax County defeated Martinsville (2-2) 21-16 Friday night. Bassett (3-1) beat William Byrd 48-9, G. W. Danville downed Patrick County (1-3) 61-12. The Magna Vista (2-2) vs. Tunstall contest was postponed. 

College football: Wake Forest beat UVA (2-2) 37-17. Virginia Tech (3-1) beat Richmond 21-10 and UNC (2-1) plays Georgia Tech tonight at 7:30 p.m.

The Reds beat the Nats 8-7 Friday night. The Nats are 64-90 on the season, 17.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 5 out of their last 10 games. There are 8 games left in the season. The Nats play the Reds again tonight. 

