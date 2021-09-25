75th FVFD anniversary celebration today

Saturday, Sept. 25

Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department 75th anniversary celebration from 2-8 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Community Center.

American Cancer Society Relay for Life from 3-7 p.m. at Smith River Complex Festival area.

Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.

The Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Concert with Peter A. Ramsey, organist for Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church at 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board meets at 3 p.m. in the boardroom at the social services office, 20 Progress Drive in Martinsville.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Chix with Stix is at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open from 7am-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Community meal drive-thru from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Red Cross blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy Street Extension.

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m., Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.

Saturday, Oct. 9

There will be a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Oct. 9 at the Bassett Service Center (2285 Fairystone Park Highway) from 9 a.m. until noon. All residents of Henry County and Martinsville may drop items off that day. The event is not open for commercial business use. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of paper for off-site shredding provided by EMI. No documents larger than 8.5” x 11”will be accepted.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Community meeting with Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building. Special guests include County Administrator Tim Hall, Lt. Col. Steve Eanes with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes.