Pelosi may delay vote on Senate bipartisan infrastructure bill

uschools/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., may not bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor Monday as she previously committed to, she said Sunday.

“I’m never bringing to the floor a bill that doesn’t have the votes,” Pelosi told ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“You cannot choose the date,” Pelosi said. “You have to go when you have the votes in a reasonable time, and we will.”

Pelosi had previously agreed to put the bipartisan infrastructure bill on the floor to be considered by Sept. 27, after moderates in her caucus demanded a vote.

“It may be tomorrow,” Pelosi added Sunday.

On Saturday, the House Budget Committee approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that calls for investments in climate change policy, childcare and other social programs.

Pelosi told her colleagues in a letter on Saturday they “must” pass the bill this week along with a separate bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“The next few days will be a time of intensity,” she wrote.

Pelosi also said on Sunday’s “This Week” that the price tag for the bill could drop in negotiations.

“That seems self-evident,” Pelosi said, acknowledging the $3.5 trillion topline number could be lowered.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

