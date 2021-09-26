Bassett the lone local winner from Friday night football

Racing: In a field full of late model veterans Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway, 16-year-old Landon Pembelton ran away from the pack in the final stage to win the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Pembelton started the day 6th, and stayed in the top-10 throughout. It was the final restart after the stage break on Lap 60 when he took his first lead, and stayed up front the rest of the way.

Boxing: Boston’s Dorchester District featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) completely dominated the pro-debut of Danville’s Chakem Brooks enroute to a second-round technical knockout. Anderson, a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion, dropped Brooks at the end of round one with a left hook. Brooks managed to beat the count, but after being knocked down three additional times in the second round referee Kevin Hope stopped the fight. Brooks is a Dan River High School graduate and played football for the Wildcats.

High school football: Halifax County defeated Martinsville (2-2) 21-16 Friday night. Bassett (3-1) beat William Byrd 48-9, G. W. Danville downed Patrick County (1-3) 61-12. The Magna Vista (2-2) vs. Tunstall contest was postponed.

College football: College football: Wake Forest beat UVA (2-2) 37-17. Virginia Tech (3-1) beat Richmond 21-10 and Georgia Tech beat UNC (2-2) 45-22.

Baseball: The Reds beat the Nats 7-6 Saturday night. The Nats are 64-91 on the season, 18.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. There are 7 games left in the season. The Nats play the Reds again this afternoon. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.