“It was a mistake of some sort”: ‘The View’ co-hosts Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro COVID-19 negative after on-air scare

On Monday’s The View, Joy Behar explained Friday’s dramatic episode, in which co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were unexpectedly pulled out of the studio ahead of an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It was a mistake of some sort,” Behar said at the show’s open Monday. “I’m happy to report that Sunny and Ana’s Friday results turned out to be false positives and everyone is safe, healthy, and COVID-free. No one got it,” Behar explained, to applause.

On Friday, the pair apparently gave positive COVID-19 tests before the chat with Harris, forcing the sit-down to proceed remotely.

The View‘s executive producer Brian Teta also appeared Monday and apologized for how abruptly the situation came to pass on-air. “It was just an unbelievable set of circumstances,” Teta maintained. “We found out moments before we came back on the air.”

He added, “I really want to acknowledge and apologize to Sunny and Ana…they were in this position where they had this information put out on television, and then to make it even worse it turned out not to be true later on.”

Hostin said the affair was “particularly triggering,” because she’d lost an in-law to the virus. “So you can imagine how I felt thinking that I could possibly be COVID-positive and my family could experience another loss…,” she said, and further explained that her surgeon husband had to be pulled out of the operating room and her children’s school was notified following her false positive.

Navarro said she felt guilty because she’d spent time before the interview with Harris’ family members. “I’m thinking, ‘I’m Typhoid Mary and I’m going to wipe out the entire Harris family in one week,'” she joked.

