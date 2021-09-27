‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ ﻿and ﻿’A Christmas Carol’ ﻿win big at 74th annual Tony Awards

The 74th annual Tony Awards celebrated pre- and post-pandemic era Broadway Sunday night by honoring productions that went live during the 2019-2020 season.
The ceremony was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, ultimately, resulted in a cumulative four-hour broadcast that was simulcast on CBS and the Paramount+ streaming service. The show went smoothly, with host Audra McDonald proclaiming that the audience was comprised of “vaxxed and masked” individuals, reflecting the current Broadway policy.
Among the big winners of the night was newcomer Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which earned the trophy for best musical and also dominated the respective musical categories. The Inheritance was honored with best play while A Soldier’s Play was deemed best revival.
Here’s the complete list of Tony winners:
Best Play
The Inheritance
Best Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Revival of a Play
A Soldier’s Play
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pil
Best Performance by a Feature Actor in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
A Christmas Carol
Best Book of a Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Sound Design of a Play
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Direction of a Play
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Best Direction of a Musical
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Choreography
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Orchestrations
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.