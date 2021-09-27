(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Lawrence Baker, 70, of Axton, Va., passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Marjorie “Margie” Owen Brown, 95, of Roanoke, died Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born in Oakland, California and lived most of her life in Martinsville. Funeral service will be held at the graveside, 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:30 pm until service time. Due to the pandemic, friends may pay their respects on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Oakey’s East Chapel. Family will not be present at the funeral home.

Forestine Craighead, 85, of Fieldale, passed away on Wednesday. September 22, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Craighead family.

Elizabeth “Beth” Ingraham Doty, 79, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was born in Harford, Conn, had lived in Martinsville and died in Asheville, N.C. A service of celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Rehoboth Beach. Her remains will be interred at St. George’s Chapel in Harbeson, immediately following the service. Wells Funeral Homes of Candler, N.C., is in charge and Parsell Funeral Home in Lewes has also been entrusted for her interment.

Earlie Hairston, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Leon Harris, 64, of Axton, Va. passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Harris family.

Larry Hodges, 80, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Lee Hopkins 86, of Ridgeway passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

William Joseph “Billy Joe” Mangrum, 46, of Yadkinville, N.C., a native of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. The family will be having a private service. Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family.

Jimmy Parrish, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Joseph William Plaster, 84, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Plaster Family.

Donald Wayne Vaughan, 79, of Axton, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sovah Health Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.