Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeDailiesBassett the lone local winner from Friday night football
DailiesSports

Bassett the lone local winner from Friday night football

By staff
0
4549
High school football begins this Friday

Racing: In a field full of late model veterans Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway, 16-year-old Landon Pembelton ran away from the pack in the final stage to win the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Pembelton started the day 6th, and stayed in the top-10 throughout. It was the final restart after the stage break on Lap 60 when he took his first lead, and stayed up front the rest of the way.

Boxing: Boston’s Dorchester District featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) completely dominated the pro-debut of Danville’s Chakem Brooks enroute to a second-round technical knockout. Anderson, a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion, dropped Brooks at the end of round one with a left hook. Brooks managed to beat the count, but after being knocked down three additional times in the second round referee Kevin Hope stopped the fight. Brooks is a Dan River High School graduate and played football for the Wildcats. 

High school football: Halifax County defeated Martinsville (2-2) 21-16 Friday night. Bassett (3-1) beat William Byrd 48-9, G. W. Danville downed Patrick County (1-3) 61-12. The Magna Vista (2-2) vs. Tunstall contest was postponed. 

College football: College football: Wake Forest beat UVA (2-2) 37-17. Virginia Tech (3-1) beat Richmond 21-10 and Georgia Tech beat UNC (2-2) 45-22.

Baseball: The Reds beat the Nats 9-2 Sunday. The Nats are 64-92 on the season, 19.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 4 out of their last 10 games. There are 6 games left in the season. The Nats begin a three-game series in Colorado tonight against the Rockies.

Previous articlePumpkins are expected to arrive today
Next article‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ dominates box office for fourth straight week
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE