Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentVaxxed 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke quarantines after positive COVID-19...
NewsEntertainment

Vaxxed ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke quarantines after positive COVID-19 test

By staff
0
18
ABC/Maarten de Boer

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke announced on her Instagram that although she’s vaccinated, she tested positive for COVID-19 and as such won’t appear on tonight’s show — and likely the following week’s, either.

She says learned the news on Sunday, and admitted she’d “been feeling progressively worse” before she got tested.

“I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody,” she said of her celebrity partner, Cody Rigsby. “I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s***.” 

“It’s so overwhelming,” Cheryl admitted, then tearfully continued, “I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f****** real, dude.”

Burke, 37, was said she needs to quarantine for 10 days. “I’ll be in bed,” she commented. “I can’t believe this happened.” 

Burke also lamented, “I’m fully vaccinated. Fully Moderna vaccinated. This is crazy.”

(Video contains censored profanity.)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleJohn Hinkley, who tried to assassinate Reagan, granted unconditional release
Next article6-year-old boy follows mom’s instruction to leave mask on at school, wears it in school photo
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE