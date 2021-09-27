Vaxxed ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke quarantines after positive COVID-19 test

ABC/Maarten de Boer

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke announced on her Instagram that although she’s vaccinated, she tested positive for COVID-19 and as such won’t appear on tonight’s show — and likely the following week’s, either.

She says learned the news on Sunday, and admitted she’d “been feeling progressively worse” before she got tested.

“I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody,” she said of her celebrity partner, Cody Rigsby. “I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s***.”

“It’s so overwhelming,” Cheryl admitted, then tearfully continued, “I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f****** real, dude.”

Burke, 37, was said she needs to quarantine for 10 days. “I’ll be in bed,” she commented. “I can’t believe this happened.”

Burke also lamented, “I’m fully vaccinated. Fully Moderna vaccinated. This is crazy.”

(Video contains censored profanity.)

