Watch trailer to Will Smith’s ‘Welcome to Earth’; David E. Talbert to develop musical series ‘Madelyn Square Gardens’; and more

National Geographic for Disney+/Kyle Christy

Will Smith is going on an adventure of a lifetime in the new National Geographic series Welcome to Earth.

As seen in the first trailer for the upcoming six-part docuseries, Welcome to Earth follows Smith as he travels around the world and explores Earth’s greatest wonders. The actor shared the stunning visuals on Instagram on Monday with the caption, “When @natgeo calls you with a crazy idea, you JUST SAY YES!! Been working on this one for a few years.” Welcome to Earth hits Disney+ in December.

In other news, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey writer-director David E. Talbert been tapped to develop Madelyn Square Gardens, a musical series for Disney Branded Television. The series will follow Madelyn, a young woman named who moves from Mississippi to New York with hopes that her Broadway dreams will come true. However, she quickly learns that she will need more than “raw talent to beat out the competition at her elite performing arts school.” Madelyn Square Gardens marks the first development project announced since Ayo Davis was promoted to president of Disney Branded Television.

Finally, ICYMI, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, the nonprofit group that brings together diverse artists to help dismantle systemic racism, was presented with a special Tony Award on Sunday night. Zhailon Levingston, who is BAC’s Director of Industry Initiatives and the director of the play Chicken & Biscuits, tells The Hollywood Reporter that being recognized helps to challenge Broadway to “be a community” for all people.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.