After four years, Martinsville man to be tried for first-degree murder

Police search the apartment where Reynolds lived/WHEE

Robert Wayne Reynolds, 56, of 103 Maple St. in Martinsville, had been declared mentally incompetent and has been receiving psychological treatment since his arrest in the death of 53-year-old Katherine White Likens, whose battered body was found in a wooded area between Ellsworth Street and Cleveland Avenue on July 13, 2017.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

But last week, Reynolds was found to be competent and will now stand trial for first-degree murder.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled this week.