Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Car crash clips utility pole

The south side of Martinsville was without power for part of the morning on Monday when a vehicle flipped over after striking a utility pole in the 600 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. and discovered a 2006 Acura 4-door car on its top in the southbound lane of Memorial Boulevard, near Carter and Spring Streets, Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said.

Clifton Elber Durham, 36, of Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville received minor cuts and scrapes but escaped serious injury.

Durham was charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated by drugs and reckless driving.

