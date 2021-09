Courtesy WSLS

A business owner in Danville will spend time behind bars for fraud.

Seafood and More owner Bobby James, 69, pleaded guilty in January to defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) between 2010 and 2018.

The official charges were one count of wire fraud and one count of food stamp fraud.

James will spend twelve months and one day in prison for his activity.