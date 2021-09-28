MAC Cosmetics announces upcoming Whitney Houston makeup collection

L. Busacca/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Whitney Houston will always be remembered as an extraordinary musician, actress and beauty icon.

MAC Cosmetics is honoring her life and legacy by launching a makeup collection that’s being created through a long-term collaboration with the Whitney Houston Estate.

The collection is slated to launch in 2022 and will support Houston’s upcoming biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” through makeup support, and recreating some of Whitney’s most iconic looks of all time.

“Whitney Houston is a true legend whose talent has and will continue to transcend decades,” said Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois, chief marketing officer, MAC Cosmetics, in a statement.

She continued, “Just like the depths of her vocal range, she was a true beauty and MAC lover who could seamlessly go from a natural ‘no makeup-makeup look’ to full glam and bold colors without missing a beat. We are honored to support Whitney’s upcoming biopic and to continue to help tell her beauty story in many moments to come.”

While this is the first time MAC Cosmetics is creating a makeup line inspired by Houston, the brand has launched other collections inspired by musical greats such as the late Mexican-American singer Selena as well as singer and actress Aaliyah who died in 2001.

Now, Houston will join the brand’s lineup of dedicated makeup collections honoring some of the most beloved beauty chameleons.

On behalf of The Whitney Houston Estate, her sister, Pat Houston, shared in a statement, “Whitney possessed once-in-a-lifetime inner and outer beauty. As the film begins production, it’s so gratifying to develop a brand partnership with MAC Cosmetics. MAC was Whitney’s favorite cosmetics line and I know they will honor her legacy and her beauty.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.