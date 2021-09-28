Marty McFly’s Hoverboard, Tom Hanks’ ‘Castaway’ buddy Wilson, Buddy’s ‘Elf’ costume and more coming up for auction

If you have a bunch of money burning a hole in your pocket, or if you’d just like to take a gander at some amazing Hollywood props, check out auction house PropStore‘s collection hitting the block on Tuesday, November 9th.
Up for grabs will be one-of-a-kind items from movie history, like the Hoverboard Michael J. Fox rode in 1989’s Back to the Future 2, Harrison Ford‘s screen-worn shirt as Deckard in the 1981 sci-fi classic Blade Runner, and Tom Hanks‘ only friend, the volleyball he named Wilson, in the Oscar nominated 2000 movie Castaway.
Bids will be taken both in person and online from November 9-11.
Even if you don’t have the scratch to bid, however, you can “walk” through the virtual gallery, and examine each prop, and peruse information about each one.
Here are some of the items up for grabs, along with how much they’re expected to sell for — but given the rarity of the items, it’s expected many in the upcoming collection will fetch more.
Industrial Light and Magic’s Light-up ILM X-wing Filming Miniature from STAR WARS: EP VI – RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) — $276,000 – $414,000
Stormtrooper Helmet from STAR WARS: EP VI – RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) – $138,000 – $207,000
Light-up R2-M80/KR2-M80/R2-F1P Remote Control Droid from ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (2016) and SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (2018) — $138,000 – $207,000
Original Screen-matched Large-scale Eagle Transporter Filming Miniature from SPACE: 1999 – $110,400 – $165,600
Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) Autographed Lenticular Mattel Hoverboard from BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II – $82,800 – $110,400
Full-size T-800 Endoskeleton from TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY (1991) – $82,800 – $110,400
James Bond’s (Sean Connery) Screen-matched Suit from YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE (1967) – $69,000 – $96,600
Batman’s (Val Kilmer) Sonar Batsuit Display from BATMAN FOREVER (1995) – $55,200 – $82,800
Rick Deckard’s (Harrison Ford) Screen-matched Shirt from BLADE RUNNER (1982) – $55,200 – $96,600
Chuck Noland’s (Tom Hanks) Hero Screen-matched “Wilson” from CAST AWAY (2000) – $55,200 – $82,800
Maximus’ (Russell Crowe) Arena Helmet and Mask from GLADIATOR (2000) – $41,400 – $69,000
Spider-man (Tobey Maguire) Production Made Costume from SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007) – $41,400 – $69,000
Buddy’s (Will Ferrell) Elf Costume from ELF (2003) – $27,600 – $41,400
