Report: Lena Dunham marries, Taylor Swift was guest of honor

Girls creator and star Lena Dunham‘s secret London wedding to musician Luis Felber was a star-studded bash, where sources tell the New York Post that Taylor Swift was the guest of honor.

Swift didn’t perform at the intimate ceremony, held in the Soho section of London’s West End under strict COVID-19 protocols and also due to Dunham’s various health issues, but she did deliver a speech.

The “Wildest Dreams” singer attended without her longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, according to the outlet.

Swift has been a longtime fan of Lena and even cast the actress in the 2015 music video for, “Bad Blood.”

Dunham and Felber, both 35, began dating earlier this year.

