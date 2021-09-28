High school football: This Friday Bassett (3-1) plays at Magna Vista (2-2), Martinsville (2-2) is at G.W. Danville, and Patrick County (1-3) is at Tunstall.

College football: UVA (2-2) is at Miami on Thursday at 7:30 p.m, UNC (2-2) hosts Duke at 12 noon on Saturday, and Virginia Tech (3-1) has the week off.

Baseball: The Nats beat the Rocks 5-4 Monday. The Nats are 65-92 on the season, 19 games behind the first-place Braves. The Nats have won 5 out of their last 10 games. There are 5 games left in the season. The Nats and the Rocks play again tonight.