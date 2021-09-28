Pumpkins are expected to arrive today

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Henry County Board of Supervisors and IDA will meet jointly at 11:30 a.m. on the 4th floor conference room of the Henry County Administration building to consider documents relating to an economic development announcement at 1 p.m. at 1320 Beaver Creek Drive in Martinsville.

Chix with Stix is at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.at the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chamber.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open from 7am-noon. For information, call 276-632-5688.

Genie Elgin’s art class “Coffee & Canvas” is at 9 a.m. at Sweetcakes Bakery-Cafe patio in Collinsville. Attendees will be painting a fall harvest. Call or text 276-224-0029 for more information.

Community meal drive-thru from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Red Cross blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy Street Extension.

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m., Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.

Friday, Oct. 1

Stuart Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Community COVID-19 testing from 3-7 p.m. at the Martinsville Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville.

Blues, Brews and Stews is at 6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Gardens at Piedmont Arts.

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society First Friday will be from 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment.

Saturday, Oct. 9

There will be a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Oct. 9 at the Bassett Service Center (2285 Fairystone Park Highway) from 9 a.m. until noon. All residents of Henry County and Martinsville may drop items off that day. The event is not open for commercial business use. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of paper for off-site shredding provided by EMI. No documents larger than 8.5” x 11”will be accepted.

Bassett Moose Lodge cruise in BBQ and vendor craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Community meeting with Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building. Special guests include County Administrator Tim Hall, Lt. Col. Steve Eanes with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes.