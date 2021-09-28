“The world has changed. He hasn’t” – ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ teaser reveals premiere date for Season 11

HBO

In a clever teaser, HBO has revealed that Curb Your Enthusiasm is returning for its 11th season on Oct. 24.

The snippet starts with what looks like the earth from space, as the opening of Strauss‘ “Also Sprach Zarathustra” — commonly known as the 2001: A Space Odyssey theme — begins.

“The world has changed…” a title card reads.

However, as the “sun” rises against the globe, it’s revealed it’s actually the famously bald head of series star and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David.

“…He hasn’t,” the screen then reads, as the orchestral song transitions to the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme.

The Emmy-winning series will kick off Season 11 at 10:40 p.m. Eastern time on 10/24, before transitioning to 10:30 p.m. on subsequent Sundays.

As previously reported, the upcoming season was shot under strict COVID protocols in part to satisfy out and proud germophobe David.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Jeff Schaffer previously explained, “We started writing Curb before COVID, and then when COVID happened we had to change some things.”

He explained, “We…made the decision to set the new season in a post-COVID world.”

Schaffer added, “COVID is in the rearview mirror, but it happened. And Larry [the character] has opinions on all of it.” He also commented, “I can’t tell you which characters got COVID, but I can definitely tell you that we do examine peoples’ behavior during the COVID era.”

