Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Britney Spears’ father Jamie suspended as her conservator, effective immediately

Britney Spears is finally free…of her father.

Judge Brenda Penny — whose main role at today’s hearing in L.A. was determining what is in Britney’s best interests — said that the “toxic environment” between Jamie Spears and his daughter required that he be suspended as her conservator, effective immediately. 

“I believe suspension is in the best interest of Britney Spears,” said Penny.  As per the request of Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart, a CPA named John Zabel has been appointed temporary conservator of Britney’s estate. 

Zabel will now take over control of Britney’s finances, until a decision about terminating the conservatorship is made.  Jodi Montgomery, who is Britney’s conservator of the person — meaning she’s in charge of her medical decisions — will remain in her position.

Rosengart has accused Mr. Spears of “reaping millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate”; Jamie has denied all wrongdoing.  In his latest filing, Rosengart said that Mr. Spears had “crossed unfathomable lines,” if recent reports that he’d hired a security firm to monitor his daughter’s communications were, in fact, true.

Mr. Spears had petitioned for the immediate termination of the conservatorship, which would have rendered moot the question of his suspension. Rosengart said Spears’ petition was just a “desperate effort” to deflect attention from Spears’ “egregious incompetence” [and] “gross misconduct.”  

Earlier this year, Britney told Penny that her father “ought to be in jail.”

As for when the 13-year conservatorship will end, Rosengart suggested a hearing within the next 45 days to determine that.

