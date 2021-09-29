Netflix head teases ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off, says ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Bird Box’ topped its viewership lists

Netflix

While taking part in the Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton this week, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos shared some viewer numbers from the normally-secretive streaming service, and also teased a spin-off of one of its hit shows.

Netflix has traditionally been close to its vest with viewer numbers, which tally how many minutes someone watches a given show or movie — even if they don’t finish it.

With that in mind, Sarandos says Bridgerton‘s first season topped the list for its shows, with 625 million viewer hours.

When it comes to movies, Sandra Bullock‘s 2018 thriller Bird Box and Chris Hemsworth‘s sequel-bound 2020 action movie Extraction topped their charts with 282 and 231 million viewer hours, respectively.

However, for the many fans of the gang in Hawkins, Indiana, Sarandos let slip that a spin-off from Stranger Things is likely in the offing, according to Deadline.

He referred to the supernatural show from the Duffer Bros. “a franchise being born,” and said the word “spin-offs,” when mentioning it; it might be an easy connection to make considering series star Millie Bobby Brown just signed her own production deal with the streaming service.

Stranger Things‘ fourth season drops on Netflix in 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.